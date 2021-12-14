Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai, pose as couple for the first time

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal got back home as they were papped at the airport.



After a long wait, they finally posed for the first time as a married couple.

The paparazzi could not stop gushing over the happy and glowing faces of the power couple as they looked all charged up on starting a new life in theri Juhu apartment.

Their adorable video snippet was shared by a fan account on Instagram where the duo were spotted holding hands and very much in love as they posed intimately for pictures.





Kat was clad in a light pink traditional attire with vermilion (Sindoor) on her forehead paired with bridal bangles.

Kat and Vicky tied the knot a few days back in an extravagant ceremony at a large fort in Rajasthan preceded by a haldi and mehndi ceremony.

For the unversed, Kat and Vicky would be neighbors to other framed icons of the industry respectively Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.