Tuesday December 14, 2021
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai, pose as couple for the first time

By Web Desk
December 14, 2021
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai, pose as couple for the first time

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal got back home as they were papped at the airport.

After a long wait, they finally posed for the first time as a married couple.

The paparazzi could not stop gushing over the happy and glowing faces of the power couple as they looked all charged up on starting a new life in theri Juhu apartment.

Their adorable video snippet was shared by a fan account on Instagram where the duo were spotted holding hands and very much in love as they posed intimately for pictures.


Kat was clad in a light pink traditional attire with vermilion (Sindoor) on her forehead paired with bridal bangles.

Kat and Vicky tied the knot a few days back in an extravagant ceremony at a large fort in Rajasthan preceded by a haldi and mehndi ceremony.

For the unversed, Kat and Vicky would be neighbors to other framed icons of the industry respectively Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.