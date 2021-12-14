Salman Khan compliments Sushmita Sen on 'Aarya 2' look

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan touched upon Sushmita Sen’s look from her latest show, Aarya 2 and the actress responded to it.
Sushmita Sen’s killing looks compelled the Dabangg actor to comment. Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of the series' hoarding in Mumbai.
Sharing the post, he wrote, “Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u . @sushmitasen47”.
To which The Main Hoona Na actor took no time to send back a sweet reply to Khan.
She wrote, “Thank you sooooooo much Jaan Meri!! Generous & loving as always!!! #cherished.”
The actors have worked together in a number of hit movies like Biwi No.1 and Main Pyaar Kyun Kiya.
Recently, Sushmita’s Disney+Hotstar series premiered on December 10.
