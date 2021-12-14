Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram receive flak for objectionable video: Watch

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are in trouble for their PDA-filled clip on social media.

The couple, that tied the knot in September, turned to their Instagram on Monday to share a boomerang video of themselves. Simply captioning the photo with a diamond emoticon, Minal was spotted planting a peck on her husband's cheek.

Within hours of the new upload, Minal and Ahsan found themselves in hot waters as they rubbed the netizens off in a wrong way.



The backlash comes after Ahsan and Minal posted objectionable photos from their honeymoon in Maldives. Keyboard critics at that time dubbed Minal's outfit 'unfit' to post on social media.