Deepika Padukone shares secret behind her perfect chemistry with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone revealed that a simple secret behind her and hubby Ranveer Singh’s perfect chemistry is not letting a communication gap emerge.

During her interview with Film Companion , the Padmaavat star shared, “One of the best things we have is communication. We communicate a lot.”

“We might agree, we might disagree. But when you communicate, it makes marriage much easier," she added.

Padukone also got candid about the couple’s small arguments. She shared, “Yes, there are battles where he will win and I will have to say okay fine, take this win.”

“There are times when I might say something and I may be very firm about my belief and he might say that yeah okay I disagree with you but If this is what you think then okay but I disagree with you," the Bollywood diva explained.

Reflecting on her adorable pictures with Singh from their romantic holiday, the 35-year-old actor said, "This holiday, we wanted to share some part of our life. I know there are my fans here and they kept messaging me.”

“We spoke about it. And we knew they would be disappointed if we didn't put anything out. So this one was for all of you. And luckily we agreed upon which pictures we wanted to put and how many pictures we want to put. We agreed on that,” the 83 actor said.