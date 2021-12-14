Justin Bieber’s fan rushes to the stage during his Jingle Bell Ball performance

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was left shocked as one his fan took to the stage during his Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball performance in London on Saturday.
As the crowd was cheering for the Peaches singer, the desperate fan rushed to the stage to grab a selfie with the star at the O2 Arena.
At the moment, Bieber, 27, was performing on his Quavo collaboration, Intentions for the audience. He turned around to see what was going on behind him as security immediately tackled the stage invader and took them away.
An insider told the MailOnline, “A fan ran onstage, didn’t really do anything but run around. Security got on pretty quickly and bundled him off.
“Justin turned round to see it but didn’t miss a note, just carried on seamlessly.”
The Baby singer entertained his fans with his iconic songs’ performances from his latest released album Justice and throwback songs.
