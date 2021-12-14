Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal exhibit regal vibes in latest wedding photos

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, on Dec. 9.

While the couple said their vows in a private ceremony, attended by their close friends and family members, their wedding pictures have left fans in awe.

Today, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress posted some more adorable pictures from her wedding day. She shared pictures with the love of her life and flaunted pure regal vibes.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Katrina wrote in the caption, “To love, honour and cherish,” followed by a heart emoticon.

In the latest pictures, the Sooryavanshi starlet can be seen dressed in a beautiful pink chiffon saree, with stunning embellishment. She completed her glam look with traditional heavy jewellery and minimal makeup.

On the other hand, the Sardar Udham actor donned a stylish ivory sherwani.

Vicky and Katrina reportedly began dating in 2019. While they did not admit to being in a relationship, they attended parties together and even went away on romantic getaways.