BBC shelves Meghan and Harry's podcast after 'countless' complaints: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's podcast - which was due to follow on from The Princes and the Press programme - has been delayed by the network after a barrage of complaints.
The BBC has delayed the podcast after receiving a barrage of complaints over the two-part documentary on two royal brothers, which aired last month, according to The Sun.
The programme, which explores William and Harry’s fracturing relationship, has been blasted by the royal household for giving credibility to “overblown and unfounded claims”.
The documentary reportedly caused uproar amongst the royal household who have threatened to boycott the BBC.
Some fans and viewers also complained that it was “disrespectful to the Royal Family”, and with the podcast supposedly having even more controversial content, it is not known when it might be released.
A BBC spokesperson was reported to have said: "As we have said very clearly before, the podcast is still in production and will be released as a box set when it’s ready."
North West scolded by Kim Kardashian for going a TikTok live without asking her permission
Queen Elizabeth's never-before-seen photo shared by Royal Family
Prince William's move to appear on Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk seemingly has put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in...
Abhishek Bachchan’s post is a collection of throwback images and stills from films
Prince William candidly looked back at some of his happy memories with Prince Harry
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh got nostalgic on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's 20th anniversary