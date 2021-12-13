Coldplay’s Chris Martin unveils what really made BTS collaboration possible

Coldplay’s Chris Martin recently spilled the beans on what really made their BTS collaboration a possibility.
The boys made the revelation on stage during their latest performance set for My Universe.
Before it all started, Martin even turned to his fans and gushed over how this song is going to be their very first attempt to sing in Korean.
In doing so they even hyped up their collaborators from BTS and shed some light on what made their collaboration possible in the first place.
They started off by admitting on stage, “It’s our first song half in Korean, we’re so happy to be doing this one. This is with our brothers in BTS, our younger brothers. Some of you may not know who that is, but they’re so great!”
They also dipped into some of their mental states when the idea first popped into mind and admitted, “The collab came about because I heard that Jin, world wide handsome Jin, wanted to do a song with us.”
Because of this “I thought ‘that’s never gonna work’, but it stuck in my head.”
The group even mixed and matched a few live attempts at singing in Korean and overlaid some pre-recorded parts from the members, all weaved into one.
