Prince William more 'daring' since Prince Harry began doing things 'differently'

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton may been keeping an eye out on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they have reportedly become more "daring".

According to expert Rebecca English, the Duke of Cambridge recently sat down for an audio contribution for Time to Walk podcast which shows how William has been influenced by Harry.

Jessica King, the host of Palace Confidential asked: “We all know about Harry’s broadcasting on these sorts of topics. Do you think William is quite influenced by everything that his brother does?

Rebecca replied: "Good question. Something slightly difficult to quantify because how much is it of William just getting a bit older and getting a bit more daring and a bit more comfortable in the public eye and kind of getting out of his comfort zone?

"But I think you do have to give Harry credit where credit's due. He was quite a trailblazer in this field, doing something a little bit different, more personal that was kind of outside of the traditional royal role.

"William and Kate, actually their social media manager they have now was Harry and Meghan's social media manager, and I think you can definitely see that in some of the social media posts they do."