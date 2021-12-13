Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19 days after team contracts the virus

As a result, the singer pulled out of 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour//File image

Doja Cat contracted COVID-19 days after she revealed her team members also tested positive.

As a result, the singer pulled out of 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

"I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

The Grammy nominee added that her "spirits are down" since she has to drop out of future concert dates in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta and Miami.

"I'm doing okay and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love xo," the singer concluded.