Princess Anne takes on more workload amid Queen Elizabeth's ailment

Princess Anne has decided to step up with her work so that her mother Queen Elizabeth II can get some much needed rest.
As per sources, she has 13 more additions to her calendar since July, which is said to be "significantly" greater than Prince Charles, who took on six, and Prince William, who added three.
It comes after there was an accumulation of investitures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A palace source told the Telegraph that Anne does not mind the additional work and in fact "enjoys investitures and meeting the recipients".
It is pertinent to mention that Queen has been slowing down on her workload as she suffered a back sprain and was advised by her doctors to rest.
