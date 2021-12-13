Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s dance video from AP Dhillon concert goes viral

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor attended the much-awaited AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai on Sunday.



The Simmba actor, Ibrahim and Janhvi seemed to have a gala time at the concert.

Later, Sara turned to Instagram and shared a sweet video of her and brother Ibrahim grooving to AP Dhillon’s songs.

The video of their dance has gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos doing rounds on social media, Janhvi can also be seen dancing with her friends like no one is watching.

Following the concert, Sara, Ibrahim and Janhvi took a cab to return to home.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in film Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The film will be released on December 24.