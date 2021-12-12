Jennifer Lopez entertains fans with sweet post about her new 'guest'

Jennifer Lopez has delighted fans by sharing an interesting video bout her new kitten Hendrix.

The singer and actress took to Twitter to let the world know about the latest addition. the 52-year-old shared the short clip and captioned it: "Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! [cat emoji] [Christmas tree emoji]".

The sweet video, which had Brenda Lee 's Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree playing in the background, shows Hendrix making eye contact with the camera.

Jennifer's cate managed to stay very still, with a number of fans questioning is he was real or some sort of ornament.

One tweeted: "Ok.. is this real or fake because it didn’t blink at all." While another wrote: "Wait a minute, why doesn't Hendrix ever move during this video? Are you sure he is real? Or are you fooling us?"

Hendrix was quickly embraced by the majority of Lopez's fans, with one even joking that the kitten wanting to ruin the Christmas decorations.

Jennifer Lopez , who shares her 13-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, would be spending the festive season with her boyfriend Ben Affleck.