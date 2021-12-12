Sarah Paulson touches on ongoing criticism over Linda Tripp ‘fat suit’

Sarah Paulson recently got candid about having to wear a fat suit for her role as Linda Tripp.

The star made her claims while speaking to The Wrap and there she was quoted saying, "It did hurt my feelings, partly because it felt, as often happens when you're criticized for your work, or when you're celebrated too...”

“It's very hard not to personalize. It's very hard to not want to say, 'Don't you know I just spent two years of my life and then I gained 30 pounds to play this part?' And that I like, slept, breathed, wept, bled Linda Tripp for two years.”

"So for you to sit down at your computer and decide that maybe this endeavor was not worthwhile, and that maybe I shouldn't have been the one to play it, is so hurtful and also wrong."

Before concluding she also called it "the acting challenge of my life," Paulson said added "has been all over the map, and I welcome it, honestly, because it means I did my job ... It meant the world to me to get to do it."