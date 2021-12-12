 
December 12, 2021
Photos: Aiman Khan, Muneebt Butt take daughter Amal out in Dubai zoo

By Web Desk
December 12, 2021
Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneebt Butt are giving their munchkin Amal a glimpse of the safari world.

The family-of-three, who is currently visiting Dubai turned to their Instagram on Saturday to give fans a sneak peek into their day trip to the zoo.

The Baandi actress slipped into a red sundress for the day while her two-year-old daughter wore an off shoulder purple outfit. Muneeb on the other hand kept his look simple in a blue T-shirt.

In a picture posted by Aiman, her little one was spotted feeding a giraffe while Muneeb sat alongside on the table.

In a thread of photos later shared in the day, Aiman was seen introducing her daughter to wildlife animals from giraffe to leopards.

"Memorable day," Aiman captioned alongside the post.

In the final photo shared by the social media celebrity, Amal was spotted roaring back at a leopard in the zoo.

"Leopard vs Amal and mama," captioned Aiman.

