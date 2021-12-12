Anne Rice, author of 'Interview with the Vampire,' dead at 80

Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel Interview with the Vampire, died late Saturday at the age of 80.
Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.
“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage,” Christopher Rice wrote in the statement.
Anne Rice was the author of the 1976 novel Interview with the Vampire, which was later adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It was also expected to be portrayed in a TV series on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.
Rice was expected to be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date, according to the statement.
A public celebration of life was to take place next year. - AP
U.K rapper ArrDee and Tom Grennan will perform at Jingle Bell Ball 2021, in wake of the artists' withdrawals
Bhasin on December 12 tearfully remembered the late Sidharth Shukla, who would’ve turned 41 on Sunday
'I'll marry a pious man because a person who has fear of Allah, never does injustice to you,' says Veena Malik
Roshan is all praises for Khurrana’s performance in his latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'
Anushka Sharma said, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home."
Sidharth passed away earlier this year and friends are remembering the late actor on his birth anniversary