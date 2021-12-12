Miss Universe 2021: Contestants sizzle in National Costumes, see pics

Miss Universe 2021 contest is being staged this weekend in Eiliat, a coastal city of Israel, where 80 beauties from around the globe will wow the rest of the world with their stunning looks.

The 70th annual pageant is already stealing the spotlight as the divas flaunted their country’s culture, dressed up in their traditional dresses for National Costume Presentation category on Friday, December 10.

As soon as the contestants stepped on the stage, their iconic attires left the viewers stunned as each dress boasted of national traditions and values of the participants.

Out of all of all eye-caching costumes, following are a few outfits that will leave you swooning over its gorgeousness.

Nane Avetisyan from Armenia:



Manar Nadeem Deyani from Bahrain



Ina Dajci from Albania:



Debbie Aflalo from Dominican Republic



Ora Ivanišević from Croatia



Antonia Figueroa from Chile:

Teresa Santos from Brazil:



Kedist Deltour from Belgium:





