Emma Roberts is the sweetest mom in new photo with son Rhodes Robert. See

Emma Roberts is every bit the doting mother to her son Rhodes Robert, and a new photo shows the photo in an adorable pose.
In a photo she shared to Instagram on Friday, the American Horror Story star is seen snuggled up on a couch with her almost-a-year-old baby Rhodes.
“The best,” she simply captioned the heartwarming picture.
The Scream Queens actress, 30, welcomed Rhodes with husband Garrett Hedlund, 37, in December 2020 and announced the birth later in January 2021.
“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” she wrote on Instagram when introducing her son.
