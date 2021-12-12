Mira Rajput gives a befitting reply to trolls who shamed her skin colour

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput clapped back at the trolls who poked fun at her feet colour.

Turning to her Instagram Saturday, the 27-year-old gave a befitting reply to trolls who mocked around her skin colour.

“I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded,” she wrote.





In the follow-up post, one can see Mira donning a short, printed outfit that she styled with a pair of high heels.

Mira's comment comes after she shared a picture of herself along with her three-year-old son from the trip earlier this week.





Within no time, fans started applauding her as she hit the nail on the head.

One wrote, “Perfect answer”.