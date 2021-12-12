Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding photos receive over two crore hearts

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left their millions of fans in frenzy with stunning photos from their wedding ceremony on Thursday.



The lovebirds turned to Instagram and announced their wedding with dazzling photos.

The Dhoom 3 actor shared the loved-up pictures with caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” followed by heart emoticons.

Fans, friends and fellow B-town celebrities reacted to the news and congratulated Katrina and Vicky on their wedding.

Till now, over two crore people have reacted to the endearing posts of VicKat wedding.

Katrina’s wedding pictures have received nearly 12 million hearts while Vicky’s post garnered over 7.2 million in two days.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday, December 9 in Rajasthan.