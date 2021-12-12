Tom Holland addresses 4-year plan for the future: ‘Maybe I want to be a dad?’

Tom Holland recently got candid about his five-year plan for the future.

He got candid about it all while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

There he started off by explaining his desire to lock in more experimental roles and claimed, “I would love to explore and try out new things with different characters."

"But then again. I've been an actor since I was 11. I haven't done anything else, and maybe I don't want to be an actor?”

“Maybe I just want to set up a carpentry shop and be a dad? I don't know. I want to spend the next five years really thinking about my future rather than thinking about my career."

During the course of his interview, he also went on to say that he feels "very privileged and lucky to be where I am in my career.”

"So I think the next five years is going to be about, 'What do I want the future of my life to look like?' rather than, 'What do I want the legacy of my career to look like?'"