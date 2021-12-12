Machine Gun Kelly touches on the real reason he’s changing his name for new acting gig

Machine Gun Kelly recently weighed in on the real reason he’s decided to change his name for his acting debut.

The rapper weighed in on it all while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

There he was quoted saying, "I think it's more just out of respect for the art."



"If you're looking at a Basquiat piece and you have feelings about him personally, is that fair to the art because of how you feel about him personally?"

He also went on to say, "There's music and then there's movies. I don't feel like being Inception in a person.”

“Like there's a character inside of a character inside of a character inside of a character. I'd rather it just be me playing a character in one world and then me playing a character in another world."