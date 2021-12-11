Miley Cyrus visits Pete Davidson’s apartment, sends rumour mills buzzing

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are quickly becoming Twitter’s favourite duo ahead of their New Year’s Eve special, and now, Miley has given fans more fodder by reportedly visiting Pete’s Staten Island condo.
After their Thursday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley and Pete reportedly spent some more time together at the latter’s swanky apartment.
A close source told Page Six that Miley’s SUV was seen driving into Pete’s garage, saying, “They left NBC around 8:30 and arrived at Pete’s place around 9:40 p.m.”
The hangout sesh came after Miley serenaded Pete with a modified version of Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me during the Tonight Show, taking jibes at his romance with Kim Kardashian.
