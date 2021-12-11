Queen to maintain Christmas tradition at Sandringham after last year’s cancellation

The Queen will be heading to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Christmas with close family members

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is planning to spend the holiday season with her family by her side after the royal family was forced to spend the season apart owing to COVID-19.

According to People, the 95-year-old monarch will be heading to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Christmas with close family members as long as no new COVID mandates are put in place by the UK government ahead of the holidays.

It will mark her first Christmas season without her husband Prince Philip by her side; the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at age 99 in April.

Last year, the royal family’s traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham were cancelled because of COVID precautions, with the Queen marking a somber holiday with Philip at Windsor Castle.

According to tradition, royal family members are entertained by the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas.

They arrive on Christmas Eve, and the family then takes the famous walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church for services before settling for Christmas lunch.