Royal fans highlight Princess Charlotte’s resemblance to Queen Elizabeth in new family photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left their millions of royal fans swooning with their Christmas card, that they shared on Friday.
Prince William and Kate Middleton posted their card on their official social media handles.
They shared this year’s card with caption: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”
The adorable family portrait features Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
The picture was taken during a private family trip to Jordan.
Over 1.5 million fans have reacted to the photo of the royal couple.
It also left the royal fans in frenzy as they highlighted Princess Charlotte's resemblance to the Queen in family photo.
One fan commented, "Princess Charlotte reminds me so much of Her Majesty.”
Another said, "You can really see Queen Elizabeth in Princess Charlotte."
