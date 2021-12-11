Emma Roberts shares a rare glimpse of her ‘best’ moments with son, see pic

Emma Roberts, who seldom shares pictures of her baby-boy Rhodes, recently left fans awe-struck with an adorable snap of her motherhood.

Taking to Instagram, the Scream actor dropped a picture of herself, gushing over 11-month-old son.

In the IG post, the 30-year-old actor can be seen donning a bright smile at her son as she looks into his eyes.

Dressed up in a white billowy top and blue jeans, Roberts looked cozy documenting the best moments of her life.

The actor captioned the postcard-worthy photo, “the best”.

As soon as the post was up on the social media, fans couldn't stop shower love over the cuties as one fan commented, “Angel Boy” while other wrote, “My favs”.

The actor welcomed her first child with partner Garret Hedlund on December 27, 2020 as after she announced her pregnancy on the Facebook-owned platform in August.

The couple had also held a private baby shower in October with only 15 of their close friends and family members.

Roberts had expressed, “So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times."



