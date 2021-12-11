Hailey Bieber ready to be a mother, asks Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for advice

Hailey and Rosie had a deep talk about motherhood during Hailey's YouTube talk show

Hailey Bieber seems ready to start trying for kids with her superstar husband Justin Bieber and is getting help from fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The 25-year-old model invited Whiteley to her YouTube talk show Who’s in My Bathroom? and in a deleted scene, asks her for motherhood advice. “I literally know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day,” said Hailey.

Rosie followed her query with some much-valued mommy wisdom, saying, “Being easy on yourself.”

"… It's full-on, and it's a juggle. Whether you're a stay-at-home mom, whether you're a working mom, it's a juggle and you take on a lot, just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself. And that's just from my own personal experience.”

"In general, follow your instincts, don't listen too much about what other people say, don't listen too much to the advice. I feel really lucky I can call my mom on my bathroom floor, sobbing,” added Rosie, to which Hailey added, "Same, by the way."

Rosie shares son Jack Oscar with fiancé Jason Statham and is currently expecting her second child with him, while Hailey tied the knot with Justin in 2018 and the couple have recently opened up about wanting to start a family.