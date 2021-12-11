Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘still respect each other’ but remain strained for husbands

Experts note Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have never been ‘close’ because of their husbands’ ongoing feuds.



This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Christopher Anderson.

During their interview with the Royally Us podcast she was quoted saying, “Harry got emotional at William and Kate's wedding and cried about that fact he described her as his sister and she got emotional too.”

“They always had this banter, they were just similar senses of humour and they both I think knew that they had a responsibility to William, who took himself very much more seriously."

While discussing the current relationship between the Cambridge’s and Sussexes he added, "But the strain is undeniable I mean obviously with their husbands at war.”

“I think Meghan and Kate can respect each other but I don’t think it's going to be...it hasn't been a warm and fuzzy relationship at all.”

"They have not been close now. So much of Harry’s motivation to protect his wife and his child and to make these big changes in his family seems to stem from the tragic death of his mother.”