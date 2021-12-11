Prince Harry given ‘reality check’ over aim to ‘work only with normal people’: report

Prince Harry has been awarded a reality check in light of his desire to “work more with normal people.”



Royal columnist John Smith made this claim in her new opinion piece for The Guardian.

There she wrote, "Harry says he would like to work with some of these normal people, presumably to give him a break from the ones who have titles.”

"Most expectant parents look forward to a boy or a girl, but he belongs to a family where news of a birth is greeted with the words, 'It’s a princess!'”

"Apparently Harry would also like to try his hand at earning a 'wage' – although he didn’t specify whether he meant 'minimum'.”

Before concluding she wrote, "London is expensive and he might find it hard to keep up a flat in Kensington Palace on £6.50 an hour."