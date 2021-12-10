Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar are a sight to behold amid ‘Atrangi Re’ promotion

Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are stealing the spotlight ahead of their upcoming film Atrangi Re but what caught everyone’s attention this time was their adorable snap.

Taking to Instagram on Friday December 10, the Simmba actor shared an postcard-worthy picture with her co-star as they both posed for camera.

Khan can be seen donning a pretty yellow traditional dress, paired with white ‘dupatta’ while the Sooryavanshi star looked dashing in an all-black outfit.

Just a few hours ago, the Coolie No.1 actor uploaded a video on IG Story in which she was spotted enjoying ‘qawwali’ at the shrine of Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated movie, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Dhanush in the lead role.

Fans will be able to see the trio put forward stunning performance on December.