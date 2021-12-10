Kate Middleton wears royal family heirloom to Christmas carol concert

Kate Middleton is honouring the Queen during a special Christmas carol concert.
The Cambridges gave a tribute to unsung COVID-19 heroes at Westminster Abbey where Kate donned a red Catherine Walker coat as she hosted the event.
The duchess, who was also joined by husband Prince William, wore a sparkling bling that once belonged to the Queen mother.
The sapphire and diamond fringe Art Deco-style earrings were especially extended to Kate to wear for the event.
The Queen Mother wore this jewellery on several occasions until her death in 2002, after which the piece was passed onto Queen Elizabeth II.
Other royals including Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Zara and Mike Tindall also attended the big event.
