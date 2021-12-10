Here’s what Michael B. Jordan has to say after Paul Rudd snatched his title

Michael B. Jordan recently opened up on Paul Rudd replacing him as People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2021.

The Journal for Jordan actor graced Live with Kelly and Ryan show where he expressed, “I mean, they just throw you out. Like, two weeks ago I was all the rave and now I'm just 'former Sexiest Man Alive’."

The Black Panther star, who bagged the title last year also added, “Actually, I just woke up to the news. They didn't give you a heads up, no.”

“It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I let it slide because it's Paul Rudd," he joked.

Joining in Jordan’s joke, the show’s host Kelly Ripa said, “You know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna send People a strongly worded letter."

Meanwhile, Jordan also told how his friends reacted when he grabbed the title last year.

He said, “To all my friends it's just a target on your back, you know? The group chats, I mean, all the memes and the GIFs —just giving me crap."