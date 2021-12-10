Miley Cyrus pulls Pete Davidson’s leg over Kim Kardashian romance

Miley sang 'It Should Have Been Me' to Pete in reference to him dating Kim, leaving the comedian blushing

Miley Cyrus pulled no punches during a recent talk show appearance with comedian Pete Davidson, hilariously putting on blast his rumoured fling with reality star Kim Kardashian.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Miley put on a complete show for Pete by modifying lyrics to Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me, pulling his leg over his recent dates with Kim.

Directly referencing a date Pete took Kim on last month, Miley sang, “'Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant.”

Another lyric that left the 28-year-old Staten Island native blushing referenced Pete giving Kim a tour of his hometown in November.

“'I wanna watch a movie in Staten Island. It should have been me,’” sang Miley.

The banter was fully enjoyed by both Miley and Pete, and the duo hugged it out at the end.

The joint appearance came a week after it was announced that Miley and Pete will be hosting the New Year’s Eve special on December 31 from Miami.

