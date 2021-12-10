Sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell pictured at Queen’s Balmoral Estate

An old photo seen at Maxwell’s ongoing sex-trafficking trial shows Epstein and Maxwell at Balmoral Estate

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his close aide Ghislaine Maxwell are seen at Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Estate in an old photo shown at Maxwell’s ongoing sex-trafficking trial in New York.

The late Epstein and Maxwell were snapped relaxing in a log cabin at the Queen’s Scotland estate in a photo that is thought to be taken in 1999.

It was released by the US Department of Justice in an effort to demonstrate the extent of Maxwell and Epstein’s friendship.

According to People, the picture was taken when the now-disgraced Epstein visited the estate with the Queen’s youngest son Prince Andrew who has also been widely condemned following his connection to Epstein.

Andrew, the Duke of York, has stepped back from his public duties since 2019 after he sat down for a disastrous interview in which he discussed his friendship with Epstein.

Epstein died in 2019 while in prison.