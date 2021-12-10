Kanye West, Drake join forces for 'Free Larry Hoover ' benefit concert in LA

Kanye West and Drake joined forces to hold a mega-show, The Free Larry Hoover concert, aiming to raise funds for prison reforms on Thursday night, in Los Angeles Coliseum.

Larry Hoover was sentenced to spend rest of his life behind bars for his role as the murderous and ruthless chairman of Gangster Disciples criminal organization.

The 71-year-old was convicted of conspiracy, extortion, money laundering and other charges in 1997.

The show which has reportedly consumed a huge budget of $10 million USD, brought together the rap stars together to raise their voices to benefit ‘Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People's Law Center’.

Fans can watch the two stars staging stunning performances with their mega-hit songs Power and Gone on Amazon Prime Video.

The OOT platform’s head, Jennifer Salke extended a statement in this regard, “We're extremely proud to collaborate with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert, in support of a cause they are both so passionate about,”

"Kanye and Drake are global superstars, and this will be a can't-miss, epic entertainment event for Prime Video customers and hip-hop fans around the world," she added.