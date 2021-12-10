BTS’ Suga on collaborating for Juice WRLD’s album: “I loved his talent”

BTS rapper Suga is one of the many music lovers who were inspired by the late American rapper Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins.

Higgins' posthumous album Fighting Demons unveiled today on December 10, also featuring the Korean rapper in one of its side tracks, Girl of My Dreams.

Talking about the Lucid Dreams hit-maker, the K-pop idol recalled the iconic rap star as he expressed, “I loved his talent.”

The album’s trailer was also lunched on You Tube on Friday in which the Daechwita song-maker talked about finding Juice WRLD’s songs relatable.

Suga, dressed up in an all black outfit, paired with same-coloured leather jacket said, “I personally related a lot to the messages he tried to convey”

Meanwhile, the hotly-released set also holds collaborative songs by Justin Bieber, Polo G, and Tripple Redd.



This is the second posthumous album from the rapper, who passed away in 2019, after Legends Never Die.