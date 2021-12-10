Anushka Sharma reveals Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal will be her new neighbors

Anushka Sharma reveals Katrina Kaif, Vicky will be her new neighbors

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has revealed that newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be her new neighbours in Mumbai's Juhu.



Taking to Instagram stories, the Sultan actor congratulated Katrina and Vicky on their marriage and asked them to move into their new house soon.

Posting a lovely photo of the newlyweds from their wedding ceremony, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding.”

“Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds @katrinakaif & @vickykaushal09 (sic)" said Anushka followed by heart emojis.

Katrina and Vicky officially confirmed their wedding on Instagram on Thursday.