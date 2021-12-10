Jennifer Aniston shares her new stunning pics

Jennifer Aniston oozed glamour in a white bikini top and high-waisted pants as she shared pictures from photoshoot.



The versatile actress sizzled in revealing outfit as she shared her stunning new photos to Instagram on Wednesday, giving a sneak peek at her latest styling session.



Aniston was feeling thankful for her longtime career and for her glam squad. In one of the snaps, she was lounging on a chair outdoors wearing a white bikini top and high-waisted pants.

The award-winning star wore a trilby hat and was looking down the lens of the camera. In one image, Aniston was dressed to impress in a black leotard with a sheer skirt and she shared some casual snapshots from the series too.

Jennifer Aniston's fans rushed to comment and wrote: "OMG," and another added: "These photos are stunning." In the interview with the trade publication, she opened up about the recent Friends reunion and said they were "naive" going into it.