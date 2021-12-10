Jennifer Aniston shares her new stunning pics

Jennifer Aniston oozed glamour in a white bikini top and high-waisted pants as she shared pictures from photoshoot.
The versatile actress sizzled in revealing outfit as she shared her stunning new photos to Instagram on Wednesday, giving a sneak peek at her latest styling session.
Aniston was feeling thankful for her longtime career and for her glam squad. In one of the snaps, she was lounging on a chair outdoors wearing a white bikini top and high-waisted pants.
The award-winning star wore a trilby hat and was looking down the lens of the camera. In one image, Aniston was dressed to impress in a black leotard with a sheer skirt and she shared some casual snapshots from the series too.
Jennifer Aniston's fans rushed to comment and wrote: "OMG," and another added: "These photos are stunning." In the interview with the trade publication, she opened up about the recent Friends reunion and said they were "naive" going into it.
Fans have crafted throwback videos featuring the timeline of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s romance
Prince Harry and Prince Charles reportedly had been facing a fallout in their relationship
The case at the High Court in London came after some 15 public figures also settled claims against NGN over...
Salman Khan is going to Saudi Arabia as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left reeling over Christmas party scandal
Alia Bhatt blushed when a reporter asked if ‘R’ is lucky for her amid RRR trailer launch