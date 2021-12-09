Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez sells Miami property months after their split

According to reports, A-Rod bought the property just weeks before splitting with JLo

Alex Rodriguez’s decision to buy a $5.5 million property in Miami during his engagement to Jennifer Lopez turned out to be a futile investment after the couple split just weeks later.

According to The New York Post, A-Rod bought the Bay Point property on April 9 and listed it back on the market on April 26, just days after confirming his split from JLo.

Now, nearly seven months later, the house has finally sold out for $6.3 million, in what is one of the highest-recorded sale in Bay Point history.

The property boasts three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths and is spread over 3,100 square feet.

Lopez and Rodriguez formally announced that they were ending their engagement on April 15, saying, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so… We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”