The Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra to play grown- up Sati, instills excitement in fans

Actor Priyanka Chopra continues to be on a successful streak throughout her career. Recently the news of the actress essaying the role of adult Sati in her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections left the fans in awe.

The production team of Warner Brothers has confirmed The White Tiger starlet would play grown-up Sati in the movie.

According to Looper.com, Warner Brothers’ described Sati as a young woman with wisdom that belies her years and the ability to perceive the truth no matter how murky the situation.



Ahead of the official announcement from Warner Brothers, one of the fan clubs posted on Instagram, and the comments pouring from fans excited to see the 39-year-old actor in the Hollywood project once again.

One wrote, "Omg! Amazing! Such a befitting role for her."

While another added, “She looks soooo cute.”



