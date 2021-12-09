Yasir Hussain unveils trailer of ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’ 

Leading Pakistani actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain unveiled the first official trailer of his much-awaited film, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer on Wednesday.
The Lahore Se Aagey actor will be seen essaying the role of Pakistan’s most notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal in the highly-anticipated film. Renowned actress Ayesha Omar will be seen playing the role of a police officer in pursuit of him.
Taking to his Instagram, Hussain shared the trailer, featuring intense chase scenes and spine chilling emotions on the screen, as well as his chilling voiceover as Javed.
The trailer opens with the killer clad in handcuffs walking towards a police station with Omar’s officer waiting at the gate.
Directed by Abu Aleeha, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer will hit the theatres nationwide on December 24.
The infamous criminal Javed Iqbal was a real serial killer who sexually abused and killed over 100 boys in Lahore in the late 90s. After killing them, he also sent evidence of his crimes to the authorities and media. However, he made headlines when he was arrested.
BTS member Suga is about to take fans’ breath away with his rap in Juice WRLD’s upcoming posthumous set
Aniston and Theroux teamed up for the third installment of 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' on Tuesday
Sheeran donated the guitar as part of a raffle prize to help fund a music pod and disabled access facilities
'RRR' starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others, is set for release on January 7, 2022
Chris Hemsworth recently wrapped up the filming of 'Thor: Love and Thunder', premiering on July 8, 2022
Britney Spears can now endorse her own documents