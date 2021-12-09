Yasir Hussain unveils trailer of ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’

Leading Pakistani actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain unveiled the first official trailer of his much-awaited film, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer on Wednesday.

The Lahore Se Aagey actor will be seen essaying the role of Pakistan’s most notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal in the highly-anticipated film. Renowned actress Ayesha Omar will be seen playing the role of a police officer in pursuit of him.

Taking to his Instagram, Hussain shared the trailer, featuring intense chase scenes and spine chilling emotions on the screen, as well as his chilling voiceover as Javed.





The trailer opens with the killer clad in handcuffs walking towards a police station with Omar’s officer waiting at the gate.

Directed by Abu Aleeha, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer will hit the theatres nationwide on December 24.

The infamous criminal Javed Iqbal was a real serial killer who sexually abused and killed over 100 boys in Lahore in the late 90s. After killing them, he also sent evidence of his crimes to the authorities and media. However, he made headlines when he was arrested.