Lizzie Cundy claims Meghan Markle 'ghosted' her, calls Prince Harry 'weak'

File Footage

Former model Lizzie Cundy put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the spot.



Speaking to The Sun the 53-year-old blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid reports of Harry’s "strained relationship" with his father Prince Charles.

Furthermore, Lizzie also took a dig at Meghan, who she befriended back in 2013 and went to a charity dinner with, for reportedly "ghosting" her when she met Prince Harry.

"I'm not surprised Prince Charles is disappointed. Prince Harry was in a very privileged position. He was born to do what he was to do as a prince," she said.

"He's let the family down. Saying there was this alleged racist within the Royal Family was just shocking. Prince William had to come out and say it wasn't true. Prince Harry's been very weak and it's not attractive.

"I just hope he's genuinely happy and if he is then fair enough. If they want to go away and be private then I wish them well, but then stop doing all the interviews."