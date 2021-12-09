Rohail Hyatt remembers late bandmate Junaid Jamshed in emotional note

Hyatt expressed his feelings about JJ's untimely demise for the first time on Wednesday

Rohail Hyatt, former Vital Signs member and music producer, remembered his late bandmate Junaid Jamshed on December 8 for the first time since his untimely demise in 2016.

Hyatt turned to Twitter to explain why he’s kept quiet about Jamshed’s tragic death in a plane crash five years ago, sharing his feelings in a short, albeit highly emotional.

“As asked by someone, I’ve been quiet about my brother JJ’s departure from this world because I’ve always felt words will fall short to describe my loss. And they still do,” he said.

He went on to say, “I miss him and his wonderful smile. May he be smiling in heaven forever IA. May Allah bless his soul. Ameen.”

Shortly after, Hyatt also shared a throwback photo of the band Vital Signs in its heyday, captioning it, “Vital Signs, 2nd album cover shoot, 1991.”

Have a look:



