Rohail Hyatt remembers late bandmate Junaid Jamshed in emotional note

Rohail Hyatt, former Vital Signs member and music producer, remembered his late bandmate Junaid Jamshed on December 8 for the first time since his untimely demise in 2016.
Hyatt turned to Twitter to explain why he’s kept quiet about Jamshed’s tragic death in a plane crash five years ago, sharing his feelings in a short, albeit highly emotional.
“As asked by someone, I’ve been quiet about my brother JJ’s departure from this world because I’ve always felt words will fall short to describe my loss. And they still do,” he said.
He went on to say, “I miss him and his wonderful smile. May he be smiling in heaven forever IA. May Allah bless his soul. Ameen.”
Shortly after, Hyatt also shared a throwback photo of the band Vital Signs in its heyday, captioning it, “Vital Signs, 2nd album cover shoot, 1991.”
Have a look:
BTS member Suga is about to take fans’ breath away with his rap in Juice WRLD’s upcoming posthumous set
Aniston and Theroux teamed up for the third installment of 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' on Tuesday
Sheeran donated the guitar as part of a raffle prize to help fund a music pod and disabled access facilities
'RRR' starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others, is set for release on January 7, 2022
Chris Hemsworth recently wrapped up the filming of 'Thor: Love and Thunder', premiering on July 8, 2022
Britney Spears can now endorse her own documents