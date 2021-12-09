Jennifer Aniston gets cozy with ex-husband Justin Theroux post reunion

Aniston and Theroux teamed up for the third installment of 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' on Tuesday

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux proved that exes can remain friends after the two not only reunited for a special show this week but also cozied up for adorable photos after!

Three years after ending their marriage, Aniston and Theroux teamed up for the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Tuesday, and then sat down to take pictures with each other that have since gone viral.

Theroux turned to his Instagram Story to upload a picture in which he’s seen hugging Aniston with actress Ann Dowd sandwiched in between them.

“Anne-sandwich,” he aptly captioned the photo.

The former couple was married for three years from 2015 to 2018 after having dated each other since 2011.

They have since remained cordial with Theroux telling Esquire in 2021, “I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

“I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship … she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person,” he added.