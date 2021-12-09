Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Cockpit voice recorder of IAF helicopter recovered

IAF’s investigation team has recovered flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of the crashed Mi-17V5 helicopter.

NEW DELHI: The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of the Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 that crashed Wednesday in Coonoor with 14 people on board, including India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife, have been recovered from the crash site Thursday, Indian media reported.

Thirteen out of 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and her wife, had been killed when an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor Wednesday.

Captain Varun Singh is the sole survivor of the crash who is currently under treatment at a military hospital.

"Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington," the IAF had tweeted about the sole survivor of the crash.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the Indian Air Force (IAF) had announced on Twitter.

Soon after the helicopter crash, the security forces had sealed the area and launched investigations into the incident.