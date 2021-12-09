Khloé Kardashian thought Tristan Thompson ‘would change’ before 3rd child scandal

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian reportedly had high hopes for Tristan Thompson before news of his third child broke out in mainstream media.

This claim has been made by an insider close to People magazine.

According to their findings, Kourtney’s friends encouraged her "over and over again" to not get back together with Tristan but she did not listen "because she always believed that he would change."

The source also added, "She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people. It's just a sad situation to her."

Before concluding the source added, "She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her. Khloe's family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe's heart multiple times."