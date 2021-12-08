Scott Disick ‘hasn’t moved on’ but ‘open to settling’ after split from Kourtney Kardashian

Insiders reveal Scott Disick is currently busy trying to ‘mend his broken heart’ but is also “open to settling down” after his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

This news has been brought to light by sources close to HollywoodLife.

They were quoted saying, Scott could absolutely see himself settling down again with somebody. He’s open to it, but he’s also not pushing the subject either. If it happens, it happens."

However, that is not to say Disick is ready to get back on the horse because he still hasn’t ‘fully moved on from Kourtney.

According to the Insider, "Scott is focused on his kids and work and just putting his energy into whatever makes him happy.”

At the same time though "Seeing Kourtney so happy has shown him that he can find real love too.”

“He wants to feel that feeling that he had with Kourtney, which he now knows was the feeling of being in love. If he does find love again, he will do it differently. He will cherish it and he will not take it for granted."