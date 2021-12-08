‘Rust’ armorer’s father questions sabotage attempt in Alec Baldwin shooting

The father of Rust armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed fears there was an entire sabotage attempt at work that led to the Alec Baldwin shooting.

He sat down with ABC News and explained his thought process during a candid interview.

The veteran armorer explained to Good Morning America audiences that there was “a lot of motive there” for sabotage on set.

Reed also defended his daughter’s expertise on set and explained that the moment of the Halyna Hutchins shooting was the only time his daughter didn’t directly hand the gun to Baldwin since the weapon was being used for other scenes.

“She would have re checked that gun, and if there was a live round in there she would have caught it,” he adamantly expressed.

He also added, “She has been raised around gun safety since she was a little girl. She doesn’t need more training. She has got me.”

Mr Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles also weighed into the matter and backed his client by saying, “Somebody wanted to cause a safety incident on set. Nobody wanted anybody to be killed.”

“We have developed evidence of motive here. Why they wanted to do that. Why Hannah might have been a target and that has all gone to the sheriff.”

Bowles also added that Gutierrez-Reed “had spun the cylinder, she had given it to Halls, she had shown him each of the six rounds. Halls was going to take custody of that weapon.”

In light of this both feel that sabotage “is the most likely possibility. Probability” since it is clear that someone “intended to sabotage this set with a live round intentionally placed in a box of dummies.”