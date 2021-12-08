 
Wednesday December 08, 2021
Prince Charles takes Queen's place in royal engagement after suffering devastating loss

The Queen was forced to miss a royal engagement as she lost a dear friend

By Web Desk
December 08, 2021
The Queen suffered another heartbreaking situation and was forced to miss a public engagement as she has lost a close friend.

In her place, her son Prince Charles is expected to represent her at the public engagement.

It is pertinent to mention that the monarch lost her longtime confidant and lady-in-waiting Ann Fortune Fitzzroy last week.

She passed away at the age of 101.

The loss comes as another low point in the Queen’s incredibly challenging year as she also bore the loss of her husband Prince Philip back in April after 73 years of marriage. 