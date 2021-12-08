Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eagle-eyed fans spot interesting message on their wedding car

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, but some of their fans still love to see the beautiful pictures and footage of the couple's lavish event.



The video of the Sussexes' nuptials on the official Royal Family YouTube channel has racked up over 36 million views. But, some royal fans have now spotted a secret message on the car used by the couple to their evening reception.

The number plate of the car reads ‘E190518’ which fan @Imnotbovvered points out refers to their wedding date when written in the UK format of date, month, year. The plate reportedly appears to represent: "Established on May 19, 2018."



Another one @VanessaNguyen28 tweeting: "Yoooo I am so embarrassed. I was watching the royal wedding for the 200th time and it’s only now that I noticed the licence plate."

Harry and Meghan's other fans were surprised to know it and shared they hadn’t spotted the reference, including @RoyalMontecito who wrote: "Awwwe! I never knew. Thanks for sharing. Meghan and Harry are so intentional in everything they do. Just special. How I wish I knew them in real life?” and @luka_rasa who added: “Thanks, I had no clue."